It's $1,426 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get $27 under our mention from two days ago, $189 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Chrome OS
- 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- Intel Celeron N4020 up to 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
That's a savings of $462. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c3503b
These models start at $399 after coupon code "2020AUGDEAL1" and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's the best we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.4GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Lenovo Digital Pen
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Shop laptops from $629 and desktops from $499. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's $492 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $492 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p1c4106
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $13 off list on this well-reviewed keyboard. (Dell Home is also the only seller offering it right now.)
Update: The price has increased to $21.59. Buy Now at Dell Home
- designed specifically for Chrome OS
- Chrome shortcut keys
- multimedia, calculator, search, system lock, print screen
- Model: KB5220W-C
Coupon code "DNDELL90" drops it to $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel i5-4430 Haswell 3GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
