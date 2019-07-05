New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$1,499 w/ $375 in Rakuten points $2,527
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Latitude 15 5500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.9GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,559. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $1,499. Plus, you'll bag $374.75 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $454, although most charge $1,650 or more. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVME M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Related Offers
Dell Home · 6 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
$127 $200
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Home · 17 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron AMD Ryzen 7 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $750
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5585 AMD Ryzen 7 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest outright price we've seen. (We saw it for $650 with a $195 store credit in May.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 LED LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 w/ $35 in Rakuten points $779
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. Plus, you'll also receive $35.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $224 off list and $95 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
Dell XPS 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$950 $1,200
free shipping
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $949.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention (although that was bundled with $192 in Rakuten credit) and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $382.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Lenovo Flex Core i7 15.6" Laptop
$565 $900
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $674.99. Coupon code "LEN110" cuts that to $564.99. With free shipping, that's $35 under our June mention, $335 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SR000QUS
Walmart · 4 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Dell Home · 17 hrs ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
Dell Pro Slim 15" Laptop Backpack
$24 $40
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Pro Slim 15" Laptop Backpack in Black for $23.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- fits a 15" laptop
- front pocket
- main zippered compartment w/ organizer pockets
