Dell Latitude 15 Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,499 w/ $375 in Rakuten points $2,527
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Latitude 15 5500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.9GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,559. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $1,499. Plus, you'll bag $374.75 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $454, although most charge $1,650 or more. Buy Now
  • Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVME M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
