RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook
$299
free shipping
Today only, Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook for $320. Coupon "MD299" cuts it to $299. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-4600U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • Code "MD299"
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
