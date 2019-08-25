New
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook
$289
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook for $320. Coupon "MD289" cuts it to $289. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends August 25. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-4600U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • A 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
Details
Comments
  • Code "MD289"
  • Expires 8/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
