New
Ends Today
RefurBees · 55 mins ago
Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Refurbished Ultrabook
$269
free shipping

Today only, Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook for $320. Coupon "JC55" cuts it to $268.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • This deal ends at midnight, September 30.
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-4600U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from RefurBees
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops RefurBees Dell
Core i7 14 inch Ultrabooks Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register