Today only, Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude 14 E7440 Intel Core i7 2.1GHz 14" Ultrabook for $320. Coupon "JC55" cuts it to $268.59. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Express
That's the best deal we could find by $140. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $481 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's a savings of up to $220 off list with prices between $229 and $239. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
That's $519 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's $450 off list and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $10 under our June mention, $285 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $13. Buy Now at Walmart
