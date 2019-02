Intel Core i7-7700 3.6GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor

16GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card

DVD burner

802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0

USB 3.0 & HDMI

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3668 Intel Kaby Lake Quad-Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $929.99. Coupon code "INSDT699" cuts it to. With, that's tied with our October mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by around $299.) Deal ends February 15. Features include: