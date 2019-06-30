New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$444 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Era Grey for $539. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" knocks that to $443.99. With free shipping, that's $95 under our mention from two weeks ago, $546 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 13 5370 Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$622 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" drops it to $621.99. With free shipping, that's $157 under last week's mention, $948 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM'; 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$412 w/ $100 Visa Gift Card $529
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Grey for $411.59. Plus, you'll receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. Thanks to the gift card, that's $18 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $68.
Features
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$490 $619
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, bundled with a $100 Visa gift card, for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $80 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $84.
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Chromebook 3100 Celeron Dual 12" Laptop
$229 $370
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Chromebook 11 3100 Intel Celeron Gemini Lake 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25.
Features
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC hard drive
- Google Chrome OS
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Laptops and Accessories
Today only, Amazon discounts a selection of laptops and accessories. Plus Prime members bag free shipping on all orders.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find.
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172.
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card
$60 $100
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the AMD Radeon R5 430 Half-Height 2GB Video Card for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- DisplayPort and DVI-I outputs
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find.
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell Precision 16" 4K 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 4GB GPU
$2,419 $1,625
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 4.4-lb. Dell Precision 5530 Intel Kaby Lake G 3.1GHz 15.6" 4K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $2,419 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $108.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8706G 3.1GHz Kaby Lake G quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB M.2 SSD
- Radeon Pro WX Vega M GL 4GB graphics
- 6-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $300 off and the lowest price we've seen.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell 27" LED-backlit LCD Monitor
$171 w/ $50 Visa gift card
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell SE2719H 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor, bundled with a $50 Visa gift card, for $170.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although we saw it for $2 less in May. (It's also within $2 of the lowest price we've seen.)
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- HDMI, VGA
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: SE2719H
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Whiskey Lake Core i7 3.9GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$699 $850
free shipping
Today only, Amazon offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 3.9GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $699 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $151.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8765U 3.9GHz Whiskey Lake processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, 1TB 5,400rpm HDD
- Nvidia Geforce MX250 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$588 w/ $100 Visa gift card $719
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.3-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa gift card for $587.99. Thanks to the gift card, that's $53 under our mention from two days ago, the best price we've seen, and lowest price today by $82.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
