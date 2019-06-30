New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Kaby Lake i5 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$444 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Era Grey for $539. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" knocks that to $443.99. With free shipping, that's $95 under our mention from two weeks ago, $546 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "VOSTRO40"
  • Expires 6/30/2019
