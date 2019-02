Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor

13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge LCD

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Dell via Rakuten offers the 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9360 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $999.99. Coupon code "K2R6-XXVQ-YHUS-Y8TW" drops it to. Plus, you'll receive around $90 in Rakuten Super Points. Withand assuming you'll use the credit, that's $40 below our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $198. Features include: