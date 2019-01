Intel Xeon W-2102 2.9GHz quad-core processor

8GB RAM

500GB 7200 rpm hard drive,

Radeon Pro WX 2100 2GB graphics

Windows 10 Pro for Workstation

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 5820 Tower Series Intel Xeon W-2102 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,129. Coupon code "DEAL50" cuts that to. With, that's $110 under our July mention of a desktop which included an inferior video card, $909 off list, and the best price we've seen for it with any graphics card. Deal ends February 4. Features include: