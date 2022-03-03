Shop deals on laptops and desktops, powered by some of Intel's fastest CPUs, including this pictured Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop with 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for $949. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Published 29 min ago
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's a $61 savings on this mini PC. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beelink Direct via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 500GB SSD
- Windows 11
You'll pay about $300 just for the GPU alone -- assuming you can find it in-stock anywhere else. Buy Now at Walmart
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660TI 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G10DK-WH563
After the in-cart price drop, this is $222 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen for an Acer Aspire with a 10th-gen i5 CPU. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR12
That's $111 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCLe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (Windows 11 license included)
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
Stay productive wherever life takes you. Save up to 46% off over 20 configurations of laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Silver 15.6" Laptop for $299 ($141 off).
That's $141 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (with Windows 11 Pro upgrade license)
