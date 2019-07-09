New
Dell Inspiron i7 16" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
$850 $1,210
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $849.99 with free shipping. That's $360 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
