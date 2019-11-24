Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Dell Inspiron i3185 AMD A6 Dual 11.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$160 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Office Depot via eBay.
Features
  • AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: I3185A626REDPUS
  • Published 1 hr ago
