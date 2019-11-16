Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 46 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13.3" 2-in-1 4K Touch Laptop
$980 $1,400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • functions as as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz quad core processor
  • 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) display
  • 16GB memory; 512GB SSD
  • backlit keyboard
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: I7390-7100BLK-PUS
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
Core i7 13.3 inch Touchscreen 2-in-1
