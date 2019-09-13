New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop
$599 $899
free shipping

That's $300 off, $116 under our June mention (although that included a $100 Visa prepaid gift card), and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • sold by Microsoft via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: I5482-7175SLV-PUS
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Dell
Core i7 14 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register