Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop
$549 $899
free shipping

That's $100 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 8GB memory 256GB M.2 SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: I5482-7175SLV-PUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Dell
Core i7 14 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register