Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7586 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $1,099.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $1,049.99. With free shipping, that's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1080p IPS touch display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth