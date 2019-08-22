New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 24" Touch AIO Desktop w/ 12 GB RAM
$600 w/ $36 Rakuten Points $850
free shipping

Ending today, Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 24 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 23.8" Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop for $699.99. Coupon code "DELL100" cuts that to $599.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find – plus, you'll bag $35.94 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: dtnapun4ws516s
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DELL100"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops Rakuten Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register