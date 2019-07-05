New
Ending today, Dell via Rakuten offers its 3.9-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 128GB SSD for $399.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $339.99. Plus, you'll receive $84.75 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
Dell Home · 18 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899.99. Coupon code "AFFDBLTKYL152" cuts that to $599.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NNkyr5ws126sAFF
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $42 today. Buy Now
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $949.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention (although that was bundled with $192 in Rakuten credit) and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $382.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. Plus, you'll also receive $35.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $224 off list and $95 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Lenovo Flex Core i7 15.6" Laptop
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $674.99. Coupon code "LEN110" cuts that to $564.99. With free shipping, that's $35 under our June mention, $335 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SR000QUS
Walmart · 5 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home · 19 hrs ago
Dell Military Sale
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
