eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i3 15.6" Touch Laptop
$280
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • 8th Gen. Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
