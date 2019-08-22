Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "DELL140" cuts that to $659.99. Plus, you'll bag $39.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $180 off and the best price we could find. (It's also $230 under our mention from a month ago, although that version had Windows 10 Pro 64-bit.) Buy Now