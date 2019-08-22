New
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake Core i7 16" 1080p Laptop
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "DELL140" cuts that to $659.99. Plus, you'll bag $39.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $180 off and the best price we could find. (It's also $230 under our mention from a month ago, although that version had Windows 10 Pro 64-bit.) Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "DELL140"
  • Expires 8/22/2019
