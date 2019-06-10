New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop
$662 w/ $132 Rakuten Points $959
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series 7380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop for $722.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $662.49. Plus, members bag $132.40 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $192 less than buying from Dell direct and a very strong price for such a laptop. Buy Now
  • you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
