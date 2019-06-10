New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
$662 w/ $132 Rakuten Points $959
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series 7380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop for $722.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $662.49. Plus, members bag $132.40 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $192 less than buying from Dell direct and a very strong price for such a laptop. Buy Now
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell Small Business Clearance Sale
At least 45% off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of desktops and laptops
Dell Small Business takes at least 45% off a wide range of laptops and desktops during its clearance sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
- Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $499 ($285 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3573 Intel Kaby Lake i5 16" Laptop for $529.99 (pictured, $80 off)
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i3 15" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$500
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.4-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $587.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $499.79. With free shipping, that's $199 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$700
free shipping
ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the 5.8-lb. Dell G5 15 5587 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Beijing Red for $819.99. Coupon code "ANT120" cuts it to $699.99. With free shipping, that's $180 under our mention from last August, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find today by $99. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 16GB RAM & 1TB hard drive plus 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- USB 3.1 Type-A | Type-C & HDMI
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Silver Quad 16" Laptop
$275 $379
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3573 Intel Pentium Silver Gemini Lake 1.1GHz 15.6" Laptop for $322.39. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $274.88. With free shipping, that's an $18 drop from three days ago, $104 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Expected to be released May 21
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
eBay · 1 wk ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Micro Center · 3 wks ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes 7 to 13
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 7020 Desktops:
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops, with prices starting from $129. (All items are $219 or less.) Plus, these items bag free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dell Alienware Area-51 R2 Desktop
$999 $1,499
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store offers the refurbished Dell Alienware Area-51 R2 Intel X-Series Haswell E 3.5GHz 6-Core Gaming PC to $999 with free shipping. That's a savings of $490 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No operating system
- Intel Core X-Series i7-5930k 3.5GHz Haswell E 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM, 4TB HDD, & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB video card
- 4 x USB 2.0 and 6 x USB 3.0 ports
- gigabit ethernet & Bluetooth 4.0
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
