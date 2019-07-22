New
Dell Small Business · 27 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro
$329 $460
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $329 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $131 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/22/2019
    Published 27 min ago
