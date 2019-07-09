New
Dell Small Business · 42 mins ago
$329 $460
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $329 with free shipping. That's $131 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Dell Refurbished Store · 12 hrs ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
New
Dell Home · 42 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC
$300 $400
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
New
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
Alienware Aurora R8 9th-Gen i7 8-Core Desktop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,400 $1,930
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $530 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC
$600 $800
free shipping
Dell Home, via it's Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 24 3000 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 23.8" 1080p All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop PC for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- 802.11ac Wireless & Bluetooth
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron 9th-Gen i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC
$499 $660
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's $99 less than the best deal we could find for a similar model with Windows 10 Home. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 54 mins ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Coffee Lake i3 Quad Micro PC
$429 $713
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.1GHz Micro Desktop PC for $429 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
New
Dell Small Business · 33 mins ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$569 $1,141
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.4-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $569 with free shipping. That's $572 off and the lowest price we've seen for a Dell Vostro laptop with these specs. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell Latitude Whiskey Lake Quad 16" Laptop
$639 $1,070
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $639 with free shipping. That's $431 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System
$230 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System in Black for $229.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70, although we saw for $50 less on Black Friday. Buy Now
Features
- soundbar with 4 2.25" mid-range drivers and 2 1.25" tweeters
- wireless 6.5" subwoofer
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 300-watt total output power
- Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & USB
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron Kaby Lake i3 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$300 $390
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack
$94 $129
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack for $94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 15" quilted laptop sleeve
- internal organization
- luggage pass through
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Dell G7 9th-Gen i7 6-Core 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,350
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell G7 15 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $999.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB M.2 SSD and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
