Dell Small Business · 43 mins ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gemini Lake Quad 14" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro
$280 $380
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Series 3480 Intel Pentium Gemini Lake 1.1GHz 14" Laptop for $279.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw this PC with Windows 10 Home for $230 earlier today; this version has Windows 10 Pro.) Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
  • 3-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Buy from Dell Small Business
