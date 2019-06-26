New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron Kaby Lake i7 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 $879
free shipping
Ending today, Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. With free shipping, that's $289 off list and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
Core i7 16 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register