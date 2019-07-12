New
Dell Inspiron Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Touch Chromebook
$200 $280
Dell Home offers its 3.2-lb. Dell Inspiron Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Touch Chromebook for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $80 off and tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB eMMC storage
  • 3-cell battery
  • Google Chrome OS
