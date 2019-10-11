Personalize your DealNews Experience
After factoring the credit, that's $42 under our mention from a month ago and $42 below buying it from Dell directly. Buy Now at Rakuten
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "LK37" cuts it to $283.55. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's the lowest price we could find by $154 outside of other Dell storefronts. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on a variety of 2-in-1s, gaming computers, all-in-one PCs, laptops and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $774 off and the lowest price we could find.
Don't need Windows Pro? Choose Windows Home to drop the price to $906.10. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $479.99. Buy Now at HP
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $300 off list price and the lowest price we've seen for a Pavilion model with these specs. Buy Now at Staples
That's the lowest per-unit outright price we've seen (low now by $29.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on arcade cabinets, consoles, and video games. Shop Now at Rakuten
A $15 low and the best price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find now by $20 and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $7 under our mention from a week ago.) Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $262 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the gift card, that's a savings of $150 off list for this newly released model. Buy Now at Dell Home
Thanks to the gift card, that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at Dell Home
