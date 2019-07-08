New
Dell Inspiron 9th-Gen i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC
$499 $660
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $499 with free shipping. That's $99 less than the best deal we could find for a similar model with Windows 10 Home. Buy Now
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
