Dell Inspiron 7590 i7 16" 4K 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 32GB Optane Memory
$1,200 $1,560
free shipping

That's a savings of $360 and a lot of nice specs for this price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Use coupon code "50OFF699" to get this price.
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen with Active Pen
  • 16GB RAM with 32GB Intel Optane memory
  • 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cai1572n1w10pc1005
