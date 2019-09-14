New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 5680 Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop Gaming PC w/ 6GB GPU
$813 w/ $203 Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $212 less than buying from Dell direct. Buy Now

  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $203 in Rakuten Super Points
  • 9th-Gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD & 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: ndblutcr3063s
  • Code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF"
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
