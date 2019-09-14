Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $212 less than buying from Dell direct. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from over a week ago and a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $469 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $113 off list and $33 less than our expired mention from three days ago which featured Windows 10 Pro 64-bit. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
Take an extra 17% off laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and more with coupon code "SAVE17". Shop Now
Walmart offers the Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 3.4GHz Desktop for $639.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention, $259 off list, and the best price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now
Dell Outlet discounts select business laptops, desktops, servers, and monitors via the coupons listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although we saw them for $2 less in our July mention. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $13 under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $67.) Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the best deal we could find now by $25 and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $8 under May mention.) Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes an extra 50% off its refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 laptops via coupon code "SAVE50E7250", with prices starting at $209.50 after coupon. Plus, the same code bags free shipping for these items. That's tied with our April mention as the highest percent-off discount we've seen for this model. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $140. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $441 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
