ANTOnline via Rakuten offers the Dell Inspiron 5676 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop for $795.59. Plus, you'll bag $119.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $103. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 21 hrs ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$599 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Mini-Tower Desktop PC for $699. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" knocks it to $599.14. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Gaming Desktop
$588 $929
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5675 AMD Ryzen 5 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $587.99 with free shipping. Although it was $88 less a month ago, we've rarely seen it fall under $600. (It's a low now by $52.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU
- DVD burner
- interior LED lighting
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-Core Desktop PC
$513 $856
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-Core Desktop PC for $599. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" cuts it to $513.43. With free shipping, that's $342 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3670w10ps109r5
Walmart · 2 days ago
Overpowered i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$899 $1,899
free shipping
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's $1,000 off and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DTW2
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktops
50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 50% off a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7010 Desktop PCs via "SAVE50DT7010". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $140. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 2 days ago
HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC w/ Monitor
$370 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC bundled with the HP 24w 23.8" 1080p LED Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $329 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- VGA & HDMI connections
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro Crystalwell i7 Quad 15" Laptop
$1,500 w/ $255 Rakuten Points $1,900
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll get $254.83 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's tied with last month's mention, a total savings of $655, and the lowest price we've seen for a new 256GB SSD model. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- macOS High Sierra
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 w/ $42 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300.
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$589 w/ $94 Rakuten Points
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589 with free shipping. Plus, you'll get $94.24 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the credit, that's the lowest price we could find now by $71 and the best price we've seen. (We last saw it four days ago for $500 but without any credit.) Buy Now
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$412 w/ $100 Visa Gift Card $529
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Grey for $411.59. Plus, you'll receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. Thanks to the gift card, that's $18 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Tips
- To claim the gift card, complete this online form.
Features
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S 64-bit
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$490 $619
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, bundled with a $100 Visa gift card, for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $80 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $84. Buy Now
Tips
- To claim the gift card, complete this online form.
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell Kaby Lake i5 Dual 16" 1080p Laptop
$444 $990
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Era Grey for $539. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" knocks that to $443.99. With free shipping, that's $95 under our mention from two weeks ago, $546 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7200U 2.5GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell 49" QHD 32:9 Curved LED Display
$1,187 w/ $100 Dell GC $1,700
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell UltraSharp U4919DW 49" 32:9 Curved LED Monitor bundled with a $100 Dell gift card for $1,187.49 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $195 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $163.) Buy Now
Features
- 5120x1440 32:9 native resolution
- 5-port USB 3.0 hub
- USB Type-C, DisplayPort, & 2 HDMI ports
- height-, swivel-, & tilt- adjustable stand
- Model: U4919DW
