That's the lowest outright price we've seen, although we saw it for $448 with $112 in points last month. (It's also $136 less than Dell's direct price today, factoring in the points.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "LK37" cuts it to $283.55. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's a savings of $591 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the lowest price we could find by $154 outside of other Dell storefronts. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $167 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $479.99. Buy Now at HP
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $300 off list price and the lowest price we've seen for a Pavilion model with these specs. Buy Now at Staples
That's $2 under yesterday's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find now by $49 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $262 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a $57 drop since May, $186 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save on a variety of 2-in-1s, gaming computers, all-in-one PCs, laptops and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
