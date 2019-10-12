New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 5585 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$440 w/ $26 in Rakuten points $679
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we've seen, although we saw it for $448 with $112 in points last month. (It's also $136 less than Dell's direct price today, factoring in the points.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "DELL20" to get this price.
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "DELL20"
  • Expires 10/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
