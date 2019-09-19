New
Dell Inspiron 5585 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Laptop 15.6" w/ 256GB SSD
$448 w/ $111.75 in Rakuten Credit $539
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $304 less than what you'd pay at Dell directly.

  • use coupon code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF" to get this price
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  Expires 9/19/2019
  • Expires 9/19/2019
