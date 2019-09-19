Personalize your DealNews Experience
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $304 less than what you'd pay at Dell directly. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes an extra 50% off its refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 laptops via coupon code "SAVE50E7250", with prices starting at $209.50 after coupon. Plus, the same code bags free shipping for these items. That's tied with our April mention as the highest percent-off discount we've seen for this model. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $140. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $441 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Thanks to the included Rakuten Points, that's $3 under our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $16.) Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from July and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $3, after factoring in the credit.) Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from over a week ago and a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $13. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $186, although most sellers charge $1,249. Buy Now
