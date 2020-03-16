Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 5570 Kaby Lake i3 15.6" Touch Laptop
$329 $499
free shipping

That's $40 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $151 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: I5570-3879BLK
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
