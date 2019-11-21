Open Offer in New Tab
New
Rakuten · 23 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 5481 Whiskey Lake i5 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$440 $530
That's $90 under our May mention, $180 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "DELL90C" to get this price.
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366 x 768 LED-backlit touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: nnbenv4nt5020s
  • Code "DELL90C"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 23 min ago
