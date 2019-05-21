Dell via Rakuten, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $479.99. Coupon code "DELL70" drops it to $409.99. Plus, you'll bag $44.99 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $105 under yesterday's mention and the second-best price we've seen for this computer. (It's the best deal today by $215). Deal ends May 22. Buy Now
Tips
  • You must be signed in to get the points.
Features
  • Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit