Dell Inspiron 3785 AMD Ryzen 3 Quad 17" Laptop
$400 $499
free shipping

That's $99 off list and the best deal we could find. (Dell charges $21 more for a similar model with a dual-core Ryzen 3.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 3 2300U 2GHz quad-core processor
  • 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i3785-A452BLK-PUS
