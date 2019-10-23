New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 3671 Intel Coffee Lake 6-Core Desktop PC
$500 $829
free shipping

That's $329 off and the cheapest desktop we've seen with a 512GB SSD and 12GB of RAM. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • sold by Dell via Rakuten
  • Coupon code "DELL100" bags this price
Features
  • Intel 9th generation Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 12GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Intel UHD 630 graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: nd3671dtsys
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DELL100"
  • Expires 10/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desktops Rakuten Dell
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register