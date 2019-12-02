Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $319 and the lowest price we could find. (It was $444 with $27 in Rakuten points in October.) Buy Now at Rakuten
It's $100 under last month's mention and by far the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
It's less than half its original list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
Prices start at $309 after the coupon, with nearly 30 models to choose from. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Up until Black Friday, we'd not seen this build drop below $599. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's a savings of $280 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
It's a $50 drop since June and the best we've seen. The next cheapest refurb is $40 more at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
That's $280 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save further on electronics, clothing, accessories, and much more with the best sitewide points offer we've seen from Rakuten this year. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen in any condition and $143 less than a new unit today. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the credit, that's $54 under September mention, $47 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
The Dell Home 2019 Black Friday sale is now live. Thanksgiving doorbusters have started and Black Friday doorbusters will be available hourly from 8 am to 10 pm ET on Friday. Save up to 50% on laptops, desktops, electronics, and computer accessories with free shipping -- one standout deal is a budget Inspiron 14" laptop for $130. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's the best deal today by $72 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $177 less than the outright price we saw in August and the best we've ever seen for this laptop. It's also a massive $580 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
