Rakuten · 44 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 3671 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop PC
$450 w/ $90 in Rakuten points $679
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $319 and the lowest price we could find. (It was $444 with $27 in Rakuten points in October.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel 9th generation Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 12GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
  • Intel UHD 630 graphics
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: ndgmbmcr407s
