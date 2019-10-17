New
Dell Inspiron 3671 9th-Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ 512GB SSD
$1,000 $1,290
free shipping

That's $290 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal.
  • Intel 9th generation Core i7-9700 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card
  • 802.11bgn + Bluetooth 4.0, 1x1
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "50OFF699"
