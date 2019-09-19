New
Rakuten · 33 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 3670 Coffee Lake i5 Desktop PC w/ M.2 PCIe 256GB SSD
$482 w/ $121 in Rakuten points $581
free shipping

That's $71 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $28 in Rakuten points), $220 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Apply coupon code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF" to get this deal.
  • 9th-Gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • M.2 PCIe 256GB SSD
  • 12GB RAM
  • DVD-RW Optical drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
  • Code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF"
  • Expires 9/19/2019
    Published 33 min ago
