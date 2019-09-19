New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 3670 Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-Core Desktop PC
$523 w/ $104 in Rakuten points $630
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $212 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $104.40 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • 9th-Gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 16GB Intel Optane Memory
  • DVD-RW Optical drive
  • 5-in-1 multi-card reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: ndgmbmcr519s
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MORZ-REQB-QHOY-8HMF"
  • Expires 9/19/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops Rakuten Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register