Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 3670 Coffee Lake Core i5 Desktop PC w/ 256GB SSD & 12GB RAM
$460 $550
free shipping

Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Coffee Lake Core i5 Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90D" cuts that to $459.99. Plus, you'll get $27.60 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll the points and with free shipping, that's $118 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-Gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Code "DELL90D"
  • Expires 8/28/2019
