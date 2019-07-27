- Create an Account or Login
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3668 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Desktop PC for $549. Coupon code "DT449BIZ" cuts that to $449. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $121.) Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these.
Update: Prices now start from $149. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 35% off any item or 45% off orders of $399 or more via coupon code "BTS2019DEAL" during its Back To School Sale. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3430 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 3GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $679 with free shipping. That's $64 under our January mention, $454 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Overpowered DTW1 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $700 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago, $1,000 off, and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz Hexa-Core 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 290-p0035xt Slimline Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business takes 35% off select laptops via coupon code "SAVE35". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Dell Small Business takes 35% off select laptops via coupon code "SAVE35". Plus, all orders get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Celeron Coffee Lake 3.1GHz Rack Server for $589. Coupon code "SERVER42" cuts that to $539.71. With free shipping, that's $391 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $349.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED LCD Monitor with a $50 Prepaid Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping, Assuming you use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $47, although we saw it for $3 less in May. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5575 AMD Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $149 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop for $539.99 with free shipping. That's $75 under our May mention and the best today by $101. Buy Now
