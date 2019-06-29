New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 3668 Kaby Lake i5 3GHz Desktop PC w/ 12GB RAM
$449 $690
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3668 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Desktop PC for $579. Coupon code "449INSDT" cuts that to $449. With free shipping, that's $30 under mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $241.) Buy Now
  • Intel Core i5-7400 3GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 12GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "449INSDT"
  • Expires 6/29/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
