Dell Inspiron 3580 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $670
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Window 10 Home model elsewhere. (This model has Windows 10 Pro.) Buy Now

  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 9/5/2019
