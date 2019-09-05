Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Window 10 Home model elsewhere. (This model has Windows 10 Pro.) Buy Now
Dell Home discounts a range of laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, and accessories during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, take an extra $50 off orders of $699 or more via coupon code "50OFF699". Even better all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Small Business offers its new Dell Vostro 13 5390 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $40 under our July mention, $648 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Latitude 3500 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop for $879 with free shipping. That's $548 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $30 less in July. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $379.99. Coupon code "LEN57" cuts it to $322.99. Plus, you'll receive $38.64 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $346 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7000 Series 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $742 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Chromebook 5190 Intel Apollo Lake Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $429 with free shipping. That's $270 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 5590 Comet Lake i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 with free shipping. That's $562 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.67-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1,599.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS133" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $600 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop in Gray for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago at $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
