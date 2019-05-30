Today only. Dell via Rakuten offers the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz Laptop for $529.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $158.70 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $148 under our mention from two weeks ago, $70 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit