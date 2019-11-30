Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 3482 Pentium N5000 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$200 $250
free shipping

That's $130 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • Get this price via coupon code "BF20".
Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S Mode
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
14 inch SSD Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register