Rakuten · 39 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 3480 Whiskey Lake i3 24" 1080p Touch AIO PC
$540 w/ $108 Rakuten points $759
free shipping

Thanks to the included $108 in Rakuten points, that's $108 less than our August mention, a savings of $327, and the best deal we've seen on this PC. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • You'll get $107.80 back in Rakuten points.
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: na3480dmbzH
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
